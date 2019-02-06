That Liam Neeson interview is just so saddening (and yes, still racist). It reinforces the idea that people of colour, and especially black men, are collectively responsible for the misdeeds of one. And that when a woman is sexually violated, it's a man who is left truly wounded.— Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 4, 2019
What the Liam Neeson interview has shown is that phone-in radio and daytime TV show hosts will jump on any excuse to ‘debate’ whether there are circumstances in which it’s justified to commit a racist murder.— Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) February 5, 2019
And that’s how social progress moves backwards.
This saddens me on so many levels. Least of all because I love Liam Neeson’s body of work. There is good and bad in every colour. When will we get to a place where people are judged on their character and not the colour of their skin? https://t.co/lxQaZSCB3l— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) February 5, 2019
This week in British racism so far... Liam Neeson blames Northern Ireland heritage for wanting a lynching, Tories complain about being deprived of racist slur "Paki", more black Brits being deported, black female professors being bullied & stereotyped. & it's only TUESDAY MORNING— Afua Hirsch (@afuahirsch) February 5, 2019
And then providing 'explanations' rooted in history or geography or personal experience?— Priyamvada Gopal (@PriyamvadaGopal) February 5, 2019
"When some white people look at us they see anything from a misplaced grievance to a cautionary tale. What they do not see are human beings. We are still fair game." https://t.co/sRyjYtV0bA— Gary Younge (@garyyounge) February 5, 2019
Black/Asian people: you know society is quite racist— Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) February 5, 2019
Media: mmhmm
Liam Neeson: let me tell you about this one time
Media: RACISM! WHO KNEW ABOUT THIS??
Liam Neeson announces new action movie in which he plays an actor suddenly forced to track down and save his career.— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) February 5, 2019