Elizabeth Warren Apologised To Cherokee Nation For Her Misguided DNA Test

But as she prepares to formally launch her 2020 presidential campaign, Warren has been trying to make amends. She has insisted she's not trying to make it seem like she belongs to a marginalised community, nor she's seeking tribal citizenship. "I am not a person of colour. I am not a citizen of a tribe," she said in Sioux City, IA last month. "I grew up in Oklahoma, and like a lot of folks in Oklahoma, we heard stories about our ancestry. When I first ran for public office, Republicans homed in on this part of my history, and thought they could make a lot of hay out of it. A lot of racial slurs, and a lot of ugly stuff. And so my decision was — I’m just gonna put it all out there."