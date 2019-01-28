The Screen Actors Guild Awards is the Lucozade stand in the 26.2 mile marathon that is awards season. Since the show is more of an insider event — in which SAG-card-holding actors celebrate one another — it garners less hype than the Golden Globes, Grammys, and Oscars, and thus gives attendees some breathing room. (This isn't to say that the SAGs aren't influential: the show can predict who might take home an Oscar next month.)