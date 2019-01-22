Next time you want to share a Netflix recommendation with your friends, rather than blowing up your Whatsapp group, you can now let them know what you're watching on your Instagram Story, directly from the Netflix iOS app.
Starting today, all you have to do is open the Netflix app on your iPhone or iPad, select your content of choice (in my case, You, which, OMG), and hit Share. This will take you to a drop-down menu, where you can select Instagram Stories. The app will then prompt you for access to Instagram and bring you directly into that app, where your Story screen will be populated with an image from the TV show or movie you selected.
From here, you can dress up the image with all your fave stickers and accoutrements. Make use of the "Ask Me a Question" sticker by asking your followers if they're as shook by the Fyre Festival documentary as you are, make a Bird Box meme, or put a puppy filter on Penn Badgley's very scary face in You's promotional photo. (I did the latter, and it made me laugh out loud.)
You can also opt to send your Netflix Story just to your Close Friends list, or even DM it to a select few. If your followers also have the Netflix app, they'll see a "Watch on Netflix" button at the top of your Story, which they can click on to be taken straight to the title on the Netflix app.
In an email, a spokesperson for Netflix said, "We're always on the lookout for ways to make it easier for members to share the Netflix titles they’re obsessing about and help them discover something new to watch. We hope our members enjoy this new feature!"
This comes on the heels of Instagram's recent efforts to make Stories more integrative. Since September, users have been able to shop directly from Stories, and last June, Instagram integrated with Spotify to allow users to pair songs to their Stories.
This also comes a week after Netflix announced that it will be raising its monthly subscription costs by 13 to 18% in the US in the coming months.
