Chris Brown Released From Custody As Alleged Rape Investigation Continues

UPDATE: The Associated Press confirms that has been Chris Brown has been released by French authorities on Tuesday around 10 p.m. local time in relation to a rape accusation. The Paris prosector's office told the AP that the investigation is still ongoing, but Brown is permitted to leave the country.
On his Instagram, Brown provided a statement: "THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP[sic]!" along with an illustrated image. The image purports that the unnamed woman — whom Brown refers to with an expletive — is lying. Brown's lawyer told BBC that his client is innocent, and plans to sue for defamation. Brown also wrote that "For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals."
As many news organizations have pointed out, this is not the first time Brown has faced allegations involving assault.
Chris Brown has been detained in Paris after a woman accused the singer of aggravated rape, TMZ reports. The singer is also reportedly facing drug infractions.
According to the Associated Press, Brown was detained Monday night alongside two others, one of whom is his bodyguard. The French authorities have two days to decide if they should press charges or release the singer.
The woman accusing Brown reportedly encountered the singer on January 15 and 16 in Paris. She met Brown at the club Le Crystal and later went to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel with him. It was at the Mandarin Oriental that the woman, whose name has not been release, claims to have been raped.
Brown, 29, has faced similar charges before. In 2009, he was charged with felony assault and battery against then-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2016, he was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. Most recently, in 2018, Brown faced a felony assault charge after a concert in Florida.
Representation for Brown did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
