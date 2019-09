Chris Brown Released From Custody As Alleged Rape Investigation Continues

On his Instagram, Brown provided a statement: "THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP[sic]!" along with an illustrated image. The image purports that the unnamed woman — whom Brown refers to with an expletive — is lying. Brown's lawyer told BBC that his client is innocent, and plans to sue for defamation. Brown also wrote that "For my daughter and my family this is so disrespectful and is against my character and morals."