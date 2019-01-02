Story from News

Family Pleads For Help Finding Gunman Who Killed 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes

Leah Carroll
Photo: Courtesy of Jazmine Barnes GoFundMe.
Jazmine Barnes, a seven-year-old child in East Harris County, Texas was shot dead by an unidentified gunman on New Year's Eve as she rode in a car with her mother and three siblings on the way to the grocery store.
Barnes' mother, LaPorsha Washington, was shot in the arm and her six-year-old sister was injured by shattered glass. From her hospital bed, Washington pleaded with the public for any information on the shooter, who remains at large.
"Any information, anything," said 30-year-old Washington. "I mean, if it’s one letter off the license plate, if it’s something that’s hanging from his mirror, any little detail that you can give investigators about this truck, about this man."
She recalled her daughter's final moments, telling CNN affiliate KTRK that the family was listening to music as they drove through an intersection near a Houston-area Wal-Mart, when a red four-door pickup truck pulled up on their left and fired several shots into the car. Moments later, Jazmine lay slumped over next to her sisters.
"I turned around and my seven-year-old was shot in the head," Washington said.
The Harris County Sheriff's office describes the suspect as a bearded white man, possibly in his 40s, who may have been wearing a red hoodie at the time of the shooting. They released a photo of the vehicle taken from surveillance footage and asked the public to call with any information.
Investigators do not have motive for the shooting and have not ruled out the possibility that it was a racially motivated hate crime. Sherif Ed Gonzalez told reporters: "It's our belief that it was totally unprovoked, whatever it was, and we're leaving no stone unturned. We're going to leave every motive out there as a possibility."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to offset the costs of Barnes' funeral costs and activist Shaun King has offered a $25,000 (£19,894) reward for any information about the killer.
In a press conference, Barnes' father, Chris Cevilla described his daughter as "sweet" and "innocent."
“I’m asking, from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “Whoever knows anything, please step up at this point in time and help me and my family get justice for my baby girl.”
