Why Now Is Probably The Time To Try That Dating App Again

Many of us have a love-hate relationship with dating apps. On the one hand, they're a quick and easy way to meet a wide range of prospective partners without even leaving the house.
But on the other, some people you meet on dating apps are just the worst. A dating app moderator who's just revealed all about her job told us: "I am very surprised by the number of guys who think, 'If I don’t get a response to 'Hey beautiful', then sending a dick pic is definitely going to make her want to talk to me'." Eugh.
But if you've been weighing up whether to give dating apps another go, now – right now – could be the right time. Online dating service Plenty of Fish says it sees a "surge" in activity during a four-day period that begins on December 27th and ends on the 30th.
Advertisement
"The number of messages sent on Plenty of Fish surges by 32% from the previous week in the UK, as singles spend their last bit of holidays looking to connect with new people, and perhaps tee up a date for New Years Eve," says Shannon Smith, a member of the PR team.
Plenty of Fish also says that London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Liverpool are the buzziest hubs of online dating activity during this period, with Bristol, Leeds, Nottingham, Belfast and Sheffield not far behind.
And if you do fancy getting back on the dating apps during this prime time for swiping, the Plenty of Fish team recommend giving your profile a festive update.
"Uploading an ugly Christmas sweater pic or a cute photo of you in front of some holiday decor with your family pet is not only a great conversation starter for [this four-day period]," they say, "You’re [also] refreshing your profile and keeping it current. Double Win!"
Advertisement