Michelle Obama & The Balenciaga Boots

Bringing it full circle, Parker probed Obama on her relationship to fashion today — specifically, if there was any subtext to her Balenciaga look. "We learned that fashion does have meaning," she said, noting that she knows how much people care about what she has to say but also what shoes she's wearing. "So, turning that awareness on its head so that it becomes strategic and impactful is definitely something that doesn't just happen — you have to actually be thinking about it or you waste the opportunity to have a broader impact. But now, I'm free to do whatever. There is no message. The boots are telling you no message. They were just really cute. I was like, Those some nice boots!"