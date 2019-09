Ohio Senate Votes To Ban Abortion As Soon As A Heartbeat Is Detected

A similar heartbeat bill was also passed by lawmakers in late 2016, but Republican Gov. John Kasich vetoed it then , arguing the bill was "clearly contrary to the Supreme Court of the United States’ current rulings on abortion." (Instead, he signed a 20-week abortion ban .) If the new heartbeat bill makes it to his desk before he leaves office, Kasich has said he would veto it again. But Republican Governor-elect Mike DeWine has promised to sign the bill after he is sworn-in in January. The Ohio Legislature could also have enough votes to override Kasich's veto if the bill passes before DeWine comes into office. State Rep. Christina Hagan, one of the authors of the legislation, said the Legislature plans to do this in November. "The point is: it’s time," she said during debate at the time. "It doesn’t matter if the governor is with us or against us."