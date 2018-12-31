It's the last day of the year, which means it's officially time to reflect on (the chaos that was) 2018. And what better way is there than by looking at your most popular Instagram posts of the year? Rather than sifting through your grid and manually choosing highlights to post, you can use the Top Nine app to create a collage of your nine most-liked photos of the year. Because if it's not on your Insta grid, did it really happen?
To get your top-nine grid, first download the free Top Nine app, or go to the website. Then, all you have to do is enter your Instagram handle and an email, and the app will generate a downloadable collage (as well as email it to you), which you can then save and post to your Instagram grid or Story. If your account is private, you'll be prompted to log in with your Instagram email and password in order to grant third-party access to the app.
In addition to the grid, Top Nine tells you the number of likes you received in total over the year and also gives you the option to have your photos printed on phone cases, canvases, pillows, tote bags, and more. (Hello, last minute holiday gifts.) Similar to Top Nine is Best Nine, another app curating top-nine Insta collages.
If you'd rather pick and choose which photos you want to showcase, you can always go the DIY route with a photo-editing app like PicsArt or display your picks using Instagram's slideshow feature.
Of course, you can also creep on the top-nine Instagrams of any public account you desire. (This is a rabbit hole. You've been warned.) For example, I just checked out Kylie Jenner's top nine and was unsurprised to find that her most popular posts of the year were of her daughter, Stormi, which then propelled me down a Stormi/Kylie rabbit hole. Also, the app tells me she got 1.8 billion likes this year. For reference, I got 1,000. Happy top-nine hunting!
