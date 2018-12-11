This White House Meeting Was Every Awkward Dinner Party You've Ever Had

A televised meeting between President Trump and Democratic Congressional Leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer descended into a cringe-worthy political spat worthy of your drunkest Brexit uncle and that cousin who just discovered socialism at Sussex Uni. Let's take a look at the video:
Uh oh! Mum and Dad are fighting! Tensions were high as the group gathered in the Oval Office to discuss funding for the border wall. Things kick off at 00:10 when Trump throws it to Nancy Pelosi who wonders aloud why they are having this conversation. What happens next is mostly just 10 minutes of (literal) finger pointing, interrupting, and Trump and Schumer yelling the phrase "border security" at each other.
At 08:16 Trump tells the press he knows "Nancy is in a situation where it's not easy for her to talk right now" which does not sit well with Pelosi.
"Mr. President," she says, "please don’t characterise the strength that I bring to this meeting as leader of the House democrats who just won a big victory."
But the real hero of the meeting is Vice President Mike Pence who looks like he's praying for the Rapture to begin.
Me: these edibles ain't sh*t— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 11, 2018
(30 minutes later) pic.twitter.com/VMCMTVek9v
Later, Schumer and Pelosi (in a to-die-for red orange funnel neck) talked to the press.
Schumer accused the president of having a temper tantrum and Pelosi explained that she didn't want to have the debate in front of the press because she didn't want to tell him in front of a bunch of people, "you don't know what you're talking about." Nancy!
Then she served us this amazing look.
Twitter weighed in:
Me leaving your Holiday Party after starting major drama pic.twitter.com/BRf98b9R2g— phil (@PrettyGoodPhil) December 11, 2018
Hopefully this interaction prepares you for your own spirited family debates! Drink every time your drunk uncle says "border protection" and you'll be fine.
