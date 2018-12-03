As part of her case against producer Dr. Luke (Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald), in 2017 Kesha (Kesha Rose Sebert) produced a series of texts between herself and Lady Gaga (Stefani Germanotta) in which Kesha claimed that Dr. Luke raped Katy Perry (Katheryn Hudson). T
These text messages set off their own media cycle, as they officially roped in Gaga and Perry as people involved in Kesha's case. Recently, the texts were published in full, available after Dr. Luke subpoenaed Gaga. In the conversation, Kesha said that Perry could bring the case "to a head."
"She was raped by the same man," Kesha texted Gaga in February of 2016. Gaga responded by pointing out that Perry was likely scared.
Advertisement
"She is probably really afraid to lose everything," Gaga's text read. "U are really strong standing up to him, she's not as strong as you yet." When discussing whether or not to speak to her about becoming involved in the lawsuit, they later agreed that Perry is "mean." Gaga then offered to speak to Perry on Kesha's behalf, prompting Kesha to ask if the two are friends. "NO," wrote Gaga. "Omg NO. She makes me angry about shit by [sic] I just try to have empathy for her."
Regarding the publication of the texts, Sean Cassidy, a representative for Gaga, said, "These text messages paint a picture of one friend trying to help another through an extraordinary difficult time. They are several years old and in no way reflect Lady Gaga’s relationship with Katy Perry. These are private texts that — along with personal information from other high-profile individuals — have been publicly filed to generate media attention for this case."
Gaga and Perry both took to Twitter to address the state of their relationship.
"Katy Perry and I have grown up in the industry together," Gaga tweeted. "We've gone through both celebrations and differences with each other. These are old texts. We've matured, gotten over the past, love each other and share deep respect. Katy is my friend and truly a kind soul. End of story."
.@katyperry & I have grown up in the industry together. We’ve gone through both celebrations & differences w/ each other. These are old texts. We’ve matured, gotten over the past, love each other & share deep respect. Katy is my friend and is truly a kind soul. End of story. ❤️— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 30, 2018
"Love to you too friend," Perry replied. "Onward and upward."
Love you too friend ❤️ Onward and upward ?❤️? https://t.co/tYl4ueBjB5— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 30, 2018
The texts were published as both Kesha and Dr. Luke filed pages of evidence in a New York court Thursday night, the result of four years of back-and-forth litigation. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Dr. Luke directly disputed the text messages in his memorandum, claiming that Kesha deliberately spread disinformation to escape her contract with Dr. Luke. Christine Lepera, an attorney for Dr. Luke, aims to prove that the statement was defamatory.
Advertisement
In June, Dr. Luke's legal team told Refinery29: "Katy Perry herself confirmed that Dr. Luke did not rape her."
"Kesha's accusation to the contrary — just like her other outrageous lies about Dr. Luke — is baseless and irresponsible, and it is disrespectful to both Katy Perry and Dr. Luke," the statement added. "In his defamation lawsuit against Kesha, Dr. Luke seeks damages for the harm caused by these malicious falsehoods."
As a response, Kesha's team issued the following statement: “Dr. Luke disclosed the private conversation between Kesha and Lady Gaga for no purpose other than to attack, harass, and ultimately bankrupt Kesha."
Representatives for Perry did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
This story was originally published on 30th November 2018. It has been updated throughout.
Advertisement