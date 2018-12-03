"She is probably really afraid to lose everything," Gaga's text read. "U are really strong standing up to him, she's not as strong as you yet." When discussing whether or not to speak to her about becoming involved in the lawsuit, they later agreed that Perry is "mean." Gaga then offered to speak to Perry on Kesha's behalf, prompting Kesha to ask if the two are friends. "NO," wrote Gaga. "Omg NO. She makes me angry about shit by [sic] I just try to have empathy for her."