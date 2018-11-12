Facebook Went Down — & Twitter Has The Best Reactions

If you are a Facebook user, you may have noticed that the site was down for some time on Monday. And though, as of 7:30 p.m., the social media site seems to be back up and running, the topic was trending on Twitter for some time after.
Facebook has yet to release a statement outlining what exactly happened, but for a window of time this morning and early afternoon the social media site displayed an error message for some users that read: "Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can."
Refinery29 reached out for comment and a Facebook spokesperson said: "Earlier today, a routine test caused users to have trouble accessing or posting to all Facebook services including WhatsApp and Instagram. We quickly investigated and restored access for everyone. We’re sorry for the inconvenience."
In true Twitter fashion, users got the hashtag #FacebookDown to achieve trending status worldwide. Reactions to the outage were mixed; some were indifferent, others were freaking out. No matter how one was feeling, though, it's clear that during and following the outage, Twitter provided the perfect platform to gripe about and poke fun at the social media giant's mishap.
Is it time to #panic yet? #FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/YLrrOwjqMp— WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) November 12, 2018
Facebook is down! Everyone stay calm! #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/8X4jalgx9v— Susan Reid (@SooziiQ2) November 12, 2018
When you in the middle of writing a fye Facebook status and it shuts down:#FacebookDown pic.twitter.com/XAmIu6F4uJ— Mamba Out ✌?✌? (@LakerChick_Kee) November 12, 2018
What #Facebook headquarters looks like right now. ? #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/tD9wIYdX9c— Coffee. Mom. Repeat. (@coffeemomrpt) November 12, 2018
Aaaaaand it's back... whatever did we do without it? #FacebookDown— FOX19 (@FOX19) November 12, 2018
That 30 minutes of real human interaction was real tough guys, but we survived. pic.twitter.com/EsosD5RtWE
This story is developing. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
