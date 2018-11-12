Lorde certainly does not need any encouragement to accuse Kanye West of stealing her ideas. On Monday, the singer took to her Instagram stories to share the apparent beef that she has with West. Unusually, Lorde’s issue with West had nothing to do with a MAGA hat or very chummy Donald Trump meeting. Instead, Lorde claims that he stole one of her stage designs during a performance over the weekend.
Lorde’s Instagram story reveals photos of her performances in comparison with West’s live debut of his Kids See Ghosts collaboration with Kid Cudi, which took place at Los Angeles-based music festival Camp Flog Gnaw on Sunday night. In a series of photos of both West and Lorde’s concerts (one of which is her 2017 Coachella performance), a large glass cage can be seen dangling over the stage.
Advertisement
“I’m proud of the work I do and it’s flattering when other artists are inspired by it, to the extent that they try to do it themselves,” Lorde writes on her Instagram story. “But don’t steal — not from women or anyone else — not in 2018 or ever.”
Though the glass cage is seemingly new to the Kids See Ghosts collaboration, West has used a similar elevated stage for years now. Many interpreted a line in Lorde’s friend Taylor Swift’s 2017 song “Look What You Made Me Do” as a dig at West.
“I don’t like your little games / Don’t like your tilted stage,” sang Swift in the single off her Reputation album, which many saw as a reference to West’s concert theatrics.
Lorde's performances are the left and right image. West's is the middle.
Refinery29 has reached out to Lorde and West for comment.
Advertisement