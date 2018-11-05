Louis Theroux made his grand return to BBC Two on Sunday with the first in his new miniseries, 'Altered States'. In Love Without Limits, the doyen of documentaries visits Portland, Oregon, to investigate polyamory, dubbed "ethical non-monogamy" by its advocates, or open relationships to the rest of us.
As you'd imagine, the topic makes for colourful viewing and is ripe with awkward situations. Theroux follows three poly groups: Joelle, Mattias and AJ, who conduct their non-hierarchical three-way relationship on an eco-homestead; the "thruple" Bob, Nick and Amanda; and married couple Jerry and Heidi, her lover, Joe, and his wife, Gretchen (it's a tangled web to say the least).
Discomfort is a running theme: for those partaking in the relationships (shout out to the long-suffering Jerry), Theroux himself (in one scene he attends a naked "sensual eating workshop"), and the viewer (it's potentially not one to watch with elderly relatives – as some found out).
All this meant that social media lit up with great GIFs, memes and one-liners when it aired last night. These had us choking on our tea...
Every person on tonight’s #LouisTheroux documentary pretending they don’t care their partner is fucking someone else pic.twitter.com/cB1p942h2f— Alice May Dear (@According2Al) November 4, 2018
The viewing experience was a lot for people to deal with at first.
Watching the new #LouisTheroux with my parents pic.twitter.com/qljaTbttYm— kathrynwright (@kathrynaw_96) November 4, 2018
4 minutes into new Louis Theroux and this is my face #LouisTheroux pic.twitter.com/16QHMLV8ME— Sophie Bartlett ♡ (@Sophierosebx) November 4, 2018
Everyone felt sorry for Jerry who, despite being in a long-term polyamorous arrangement with his wife, had never been with anyone else and was evidently lonely.
Gerry at night having to listen to his wife getting ploughed #LouisTheroux pic.twitter.com/EdQYKNf7BC— Birchyyy (@AdamBirch_) November 4, 2018
“I’m extremely happy being in a poly relationship”#LouisTheroux pic.twitter.com/diX6jrtcbY— Josh (@jjjosh__) November 4, 2018
Jerry every time he spoke. #LouisTheroux pic.twitter.com/RIdDQ0hJB9— Joe Phelan (@acedece) November 4, 2018
Jerry: Well up for a 3 way.— TheRealCraigPullenYo (@CraigB43) November 4, 2018
Heidi: Not gonna happen Jerry.
Jerry: I'll just watch then?
Heidi: Absolutely not.
Jerry: I love you.#louistheroux
Bob – one third of the "thruple" that could no longer have threesomes because he "lasts a really long time in bed," unlike Nick – got a collective pat on the back.
"i mean, Bob lasts a really long time"— SW ?? (@Sammy_W92) November 4, 2018
Bob: ... #LouisTheroux ?? pic.twitter.com/zEuCFx5eYF
Shagger of the year.... Bob #LouisTheroux pic.twitter.com/k6xrGkoZNe— Rich Jones (@RichWLJones) November 4, 2018
The programme may be over but Bob is still going #LouisTheroux— (((Sinister Pingu))) (@akaCOYSAF) November 4, 2018
If my life ever becomes “Waiting for bob to finish”, please kill me. #LouisTheroux@louistheroux— jack wilkinson (@jaksilvershore) November 4, 2018
Then there was the scene in which Theroux attends a "sensual eating" party, which sees him topless and blindfolded, and develops into something of a borderline orgy. There was a lot of touching and feeding going on.
Oh god this is literally the joke they made on Peep Show years ago, with David Mitchell’s character thinking: “I’m Louis Theroux at the orgy! I’m Louis Theroux with his wry smile!” #LouisTheroux— Gavin Winters (@GavinWinters) November 4, 2018
#LouisTheroux is just sat there at that tasting/orgy event thinking pic.twitter.com/srtwg9kgxp— Кати (@farmfeatures) November 4, 2018
watching this ‘sensual eating’ party on #LouisTheroux pic.twitter.com/w6hpsJ1V28— Adam (@AH93__) November 4, 2018
Not everyone was shocked by the sexy stuff – some were more concerned by the state of the subjects' interior decor choices.
Why do Gerry and Brenda live in TK Maxx? #AlteredStates #LouisTheroux pic.twitter.com/VGjPZH3G8Q— Steve (@StePaulM) November 4, 2018
The most shocking thing about this Polyamory in Portland doc is the terrible taste these people have in interiors and soft furnishings #LouisTheroux— Fiona Hanrahan (@NTS_Fiona) November 4, 2018
And the cooked breakfasts.
With all the strange things going on in this episode im more shocked by the state of that bacon!! #LouisTheroux #AlteredStates #LoveWithoutLimits pic.twitter.com/2OXdLVfKHd— Rick Millar (@rick2099) November 4, 2018
While others just rolled their eyes at the whole country getting its knickers in a twist about non-monogamous relationships.
The reactions to the #LouisTheroux documentary about polyamory is really shocking. I know lots of people in polyamorous/ open relationships. Thank god I'm not vanilla anymore pic.twitter.com/fua0dZsbHP— Estella Brown Companion (@EstellaInLondon) November 4, 2018
