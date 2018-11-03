The Story Behind Julia Robert's Pink Dye Job Is So Relatable

Sartorially, Julia Roberts has long been the woman in black, showing up to red carpets and awards ceremony in the classic shade that’s become her trademark. But as of late, the star seems to have ditched her go-to lewk for something much brighter. That’s right, Julia Roberts is having a major pink moment. Witness her stunning Harper's Bazaar cover in which she wears a fuchsia Giambattista Valli gown (while rock climbing no less). Then there was the head-to-toe pink suiting worn for the star’s Homecoming premiere. The vibe has trickled into the actress’s beauty look, too. For her 51st birthday, she showed off a rose quartz manicure (created by Mazz Hanna) with initials “LI” added in pink to her thumbnail.
Now, Roberts has taken the fascination to the next level by colouring her hair the faintest shade of pale pink (which happens to pair perfectly with more pink, in the form of a blush blazer). The star debuted the colour change in the most endearing way possible, with what looks like a failed boomerang attempt on Instagram, in which she playfully flicks her loose braid and cracks herself up in the process.
As the actress revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the color is actually a byproduct of Halloween. "I was a flamingo," she shared, before admitting she expected the dye to rinse out more quickly: "I had a lot more last night, but I thought there would be a lot less right now."
While Roberts may have taken her new found obsession of everything pink to a semi-permanent level, the cool-girl shade can also be had with far less commitment, thanks to spray-in products like Kristen Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint, which delivers an eerily similar muted blush tone, but washes out with a shampoo or two.
As for Robert's choice to go full-tilt for Halloween, we love it — what better way to complement that famous megawatt smile than with a halo of pink glow?
