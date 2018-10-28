At Least 11 Dead, 6 Injured In Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

ALERT: There is an active shooter in the area of WILKINS and Shady. Avoid the area. More info will be released when it is available.— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) October 27, 2018
Actor is in custody. Multiple casualties. Three Officers have been shot. Area is NOT secure. All residents required to stay inside their homes until further notice.— bill peduto (@billpeduto) October 27, 2018
Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2018
America is stronger than the acts of a depraved bigot and anti-semite.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 27, 2018
All good Americans stand with the Jewish people to oppose acts of terror & share the horror, disgust & outrage over the massacre in Pittsburgh.
We must unite against hatred & evil.
God bless those affected
Saddened and appalled by the cowardly act of evil committed at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. We stand in total solidarity with the victims and all of the Jewish community against bigotry and hate.— Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 27, 2018