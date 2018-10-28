Story from US News

At Least 11 Dead, 6 Injured In Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

Alejandra Salazar
Photo: Paul J Richards/AFP/Getty Images.
Police officials say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday morning that resulted in multiple casualties.
Pittsburgh public safety director Wendell Hissrich said 11 people have been killed, according to CNN, none of which were children. Six were injured, including four police officers.
The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center said they are treating multiple victims from the shooting.
The shooter has been identified by officials as Robert Bowers.
The Associated Press reports the shooting took place Saturday morning at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighbourhood, which is the hub of the city’s Jewish community. Pittsburgh police and Mayor Bill Peduto warned locals via social media to avoid the area.
The Washington Post reports the suspect spoke of killing Jews before surrendering to police around 11 a.m ET.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, services for the three congregations at Tree of Life — Tree of Life, New Light, and Dor Hadash — were scheduled between 9:30 a.m. and noon ET on Saturday morning.
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf said in a statement: "The shooting in Pittsburgh this morning is an absolute tragedy. I have spoken with local leaders and my administration and the Pennsylvania State Police will provide any resources to assist local law enforcement and first responders. These senseless acts of violence are not who we are as Americans. My thoughts right now are focused on the victims, their families and making sure law enforcement has every resource they need.”
President Donald Trump responded to the incident on Twitter as it unfolded, writing, “Watching the events unfolding in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Law enforcement on the scene. People in Squirrel Hill area should remain sheltered. Looks like multiple fatalities. Beware of active shooter. God Bless All!”
HIAS, a global Jewish non-profit that protects refugees, said in a statement: “There are no words to express how devastated we are by the events in Pittsburgh this morning. This loss is our loss, and our thoughts are with Tree of Life Congregation, our local partner Jewish Family and Community Services (JFCS) of Pittsburgh, the city of Pittsburgh and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. As we try to process this horrifying tragedy, we pray that the American Jewish community and the country can find healing.”
Ivanka Trump and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also responded to the shooting on Twitter. "All good Americans stand with the Jewish people to oppose acts of terror & share the horror, disgust & outrage over the massacre in Pittsburgh. We must unite against hatred & evil," Trump wrote.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with new information as it becomes available.
