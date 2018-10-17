7 Super Easy Ways To Avoid Going Over On Your Data Usage This Month

We're on our phones a lot. A study found that millennials check their phone an average of 150 times per day. We listen to our Spotify playlists, and toggle between scrolling through Instagram and watching cute corgi videos on Twitter, often all at the same time. That's a lot of data. And we're betting you're not always connected to Wi-Fi.
If you're looking to cut back on your data usage, look no further. We've compiled a list of tips and tricks to reduce those gigabytes and make the most of your phone settings (your battery will thank you, too!).
Click through to see how you can reduce your data usage, but in the spirit of the article, maybe save this to Safari's Reading List or your Pocket app for offline reading.