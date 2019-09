Missing Chinese Actress Fan Bingbing Spotted For First Time In Months

After three months of silence, Chinese actress Fan Bingbing returned to social media earlier this month and admitted to tax evasion, which was the long-suspected reason for her disappearance. Now, she's made her return IRL. During her absence, Fan was reportedly held at a secret "holiday resort" as part of China's practice of " residential surveillance at a designated location ." This tactic is typically used against anyone considered a threat to "state security," but it's thought Fan's detention was meant as a warning to other Chinese celebrities as a part of the government's increased efforts to combat tax evasion in the entertainment industry.