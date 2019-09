After A Global Shutdown, All Of Deciem's Stores Are Back Open For Business

As of Wednesday afternoon, every single US store listed on the Deciem site , from New York to San Francisco, was listed as "Closed." When we went in person to check out the Nolita location in New York City, we found a closed and locked storefront. Products were still displayed on the shelves, and the green halogen light at the back of the store was still glowing. It looked as though someone had just left on their lunch break and failed to come back.