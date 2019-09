Trump Is Still Rallying For His Failed Family Separation Policy

Trump believes the rise in illegal border crossings is a direct result of the United States’ robust economy. "We have people that are trying to get into our country because of how well our country is doing," said Trump. "You know, in the old days, when the country wasn’t doing well, it was a lot easier. Now everybody wants to come in, and they come in illegally, and they use children. In many cases, you have really bad people coming in and using children. They’re not their children. They don’t even know the children. They haven’t known the children for 20 minutes. They grab children and they use them to come into our country." Trump didn’t offer any data to support these claims.