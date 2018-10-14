Trump Is Still Rallying For His Failed Family Separation Policy

Is Pres. Trump making a mistake by raising the possibility of bringing back the family separation policy?— ABC News (@ABC) October 14, 2018
Sen. Jeff Flake: "Yes, he is. We shouldn't bring that policy back, that simply is unamerican." https://t.co/xGqmG0JF5B pic.twitter.com/SJuIycCHAm
Family separation = Torture. pic.twitter.com/N4uqGYGGLb— AmnestyInternational (@amnesty) October 13, 2018
The Trump administration is again considering plans to separate children at the border. No matter the method, it's heartless, cruel, and will traumatize children. #KeepFamiliesTogether https://t.co/npKo8aSEKW— Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) October 12, 2018
First the Trump administration ripped families apart at the border. Now it’s trying to force through cruel restrictions on immigrant families. We have to #ProtectFamilies! You can submit comments to the government via our portal: https://t.co/wriip9sid8 | @NILC_org @CLASP_DC pic.twitter.com/9h6vKe2tvP— ChildrensPartnership (@KidsPartnership) October 14, 2018