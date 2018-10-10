Taylor Swift Shatters AMA Records & Teases An Exciting New Chapter

After delivering a show-stopping opening performance at the American Music Awards, Taylor Swift went on to do what she does best: break records. When she first hit the stage on Tuesday, she had 19 AMAs to her name — just three less than the then-current record holder, Whitney Houston who has 21. Conveniently, Swift was up for four awards at the 2018 AMAs.
And break Houston's record she did. Swift took home three prizes at the 2018 AMAs: for Tour of the Year, Favourite Album in the Pop/Rock category, and Favourite Artist. That puts her own count at 22, one more than Houston's.
Advertisement
Swift didn't take the time to talk about her own record in her acceptance speech for Favourite Artist. Instead, she spoke about something she recently posted about on her own Instagram — the importance of voting in the midterm elections.
"[Winning] means something different every time," Swift said during her speech. "And this time I just want you to know it represents encouragement, motivation, for me to be better, work harder and try to make you guys proud as much as I possibly can. And you know what else is voted on by the people, the midterm elections on November 6th. Get out and vote."
Earlier in the night, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer also teased her next career chapter.
"I always look at albums as chapters in my life," she said of Reputation while accepting the award for Favourite Album. "And to the fans, I'm so happy that you like this one.... But I have to be really honest with you about something: I'm even more excited about the next chapter."
Swift may be winning awards left and right, but it's clear that the new era of Swift means something more than just taking home all the trophies. This pop star is ready to use her voice for good, which means we're extra excited for the next chapter, too.
Advertisement