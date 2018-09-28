Joan Jett’s Bad Reputation? Fighting The Patriarchy Since 1975

The Runaways also loom large in the doc, with Jett getting her chance again, following her involvement inas an executive producer, to tell her side of the story of how the band came together and fell apart. It is a distinctly different experience from that of singer Cherie Currie, who gives an interview but whose stories of abuse at the hands of the group’s Svengali, Kim Fowley, are omitted. It’s jolting to watch the old performance from the band that’s included in this doc, rife with shots lingering on Currie’s crotch as she dances in a corset. However, that choice hammers home what the viewer hears in voice overs from Jett and others: that no one took the band seriously and they were told that women couldn’t perform rock music, just be the objectified muse of men. “Girls being able to play rock and roll would be so cool and sexy because it had never been done. I thought everybody would love it,” Jett says. “Once they realized it was serious, that we planned to make an album, go on tour, and do everything that male bands were doing, the tables turned. It went from [being called] ‘cute and sweet’ to ‘slut, whore, cunt.’”