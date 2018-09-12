Pink Hair Is The Unsung Hero Of NYFW Street Style

Red lips, sharp parts, oversized sunglasses, this is the Fashion Week beauty uniform you see on show-goers every season, without fail. But somewhere between a trusty tube of Ruby Woo and the latest retro sunnies, the fashion pack got bored. How do we know? Because there are wild cards walking in the front door — and they're bright and unapologetically pink.
Pink hair isn't new, but the coolest women at New York Fashion Week are sporting the shade in ways that feel so fresh, they might make you forget this trend has been simmering for years. This weekend alone we spotted technicolor tips, baby pink cornrows, an electric pixie, and so much more.
Click ahead to check out new, modern ways to try the shade courtesy of NYFW's chicest outliers.