Cynthia Nixon Is Raging Against The Machine

Although she is still best known for her acting career, Nixon is no stranger to the inner workings of democracy — and bureaucracy. Nixon’s political awakening came early. After her parents split up, 6-year-old Nixon moved into a one-bedroom, fifth-floor walkup with her mother — who played a huge role in her surge in public life. “One day she came to me and she was really agitated and she said she had been suspicious lately about the rent that we had been paying,” meaning the landlord was overcharging them, Nixon says. After investigating, she “discovered that our landlord had been lying to us. And that he had been lying to us ever since we moved in, and she was really angry… The rent had been really hard for her to come by every month.”