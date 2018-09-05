The Beckhams Are Happy To Ignore Any & All Divorce Rumors

Victoria and David Beckham have been married for 19 years, and fighting breakup rumours for 20. In a new interview for British Vogue, Victoria bluntly calls out all the haters and skeptics for "making things up" about their marriage and family for decades, Pret-A-Porter reports.
It was only a few months ago in June that the couple fielded divorce rumours, rumours which Victoria could only describe as "bizarre." To British Vogue, Beckham says that not only are her and David not going to split up, but that they are "strong together."
"People have been making things up about our relationship for 20 years, so David and I are pretty used to ignoring the nonsense and just carrying on as normal," the designer, mother, and former Spice Girls star tells the magazine. "But these things have a wider effect on the people around us, and that’s unfair."
"We both realise that we are stronger together than we are as individuals. Would either of us be in the position that we are in now had we not met and been together all those years ago?" she asks, pointing out the very, very obvious truth that the Beckhams wouldn't be The Beckhams without each other. "It’s all about the family unit."
Beckham appears on the cover of the magazine with her four children — Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 13, and Harper, 7 — and their dog. David isn't on the cover, but appears inside the issue, playing with water guns in with his kids. These photos are, according to the editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, the first magazine photos featuring the entire Beckham family. That strength in numbers, in full display on the cover, is something she cherishes and respects. "We are much stronger — the six of us — than we would be if we were individuals," she says. "We respect that family bond, and that is key." So, talk all you want because Posh Spice and company will remain unbothered.
