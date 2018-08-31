What Ivanka Did This Week: Women's Empowerment & Selfies With Homophobes
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Monday, August 27
Ivanka attended a women's economic empowerment event hosted by the Inter-American Council for Integral Development (CIDI) of the Organization of American States (OAS). In her opening remarks, she addressed for the need for women to fully participate in the economy in the Americas.
Today I joined Ambassadors from across the Americas to discuss the importance of #WomensEconomicEmpowerment. When women can fully participate in all aspects of society, communities thrive & countries prosper, fostering peace, economic growth & stability in our hemisphere & beyond pic.twitter.com/C15Bf0IDDP— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 27, 2018
Tuesday, August 28
• The first daughter, who's positioned herself as an LGBTQ+ advocate within the Trump administration, came under fire after a selfie she took with a raging homophobic pastor made rounds online. Jim Garlow, senior pastor of Skyline Wesleyan Church in San Diego, has a well-documented history of bigoted remarks, including called same-sex marriage "satanic." He has since deleted his photo with Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner.
Advertisement
• Ivanka posted a photo of her husband Jared Kushner holding a "KUSHNER" jersey with the caption, "Who is excited for the 2026 FIFA WorldCup??" (We're guessing they are.)
Wednesday, August 29
Ivanka met with several lawmakers at Capitol Hill to discuss the Women's Entrepreneurship & Economic Empowerment Act (WEEE Act). The bipartisan legislation has the goal of addressing gender-related barriers to economic growth and offering support for women-led initiatives. On Twitter, Ivanka shared some pictures of her visit, adding it was the first time her daughter Arabella had gone to the Hill.
Great meeting with @IvankaTrump and her daughter Arabella.— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 29, 2018
I appreciate all Ivanka is doing to improve the plight of women in the developing world. pic.twitter.com/OLNdxzWPop
Thursday, August 30
Ivanka got a shoutout from her father on Twitter, though not for the reasons that you think. The president was pushing back against a report that Ivanka helped oust White House counsel Don McGahn, who is leaving the administration this fall.
He tweeted: "Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner had NOTHING to do with the so called “pushing out” of Don McGahn.The Fake News Media has it, purposely,so wrong! They love to portray chaos in the White House when they know that chaos doesn’t exist-just a “smooth running machine” with changing parts!"
Friday, August 31
There's no news to report at the time of publication.
Advertisement