*warning this is serious* the semi colon project was something which changed my perspective on life in 2013, i had never thought of it in that way and struggled to see a way to keep going at times. every time my mental illness got the better of me, i reminded myself of the semi colon project, and i told myself that on my 18th birthday i would get this tattoo so that i could always be reminded that, as founder @amybleuel said, a semi colon is used when an author could have chosen to end their sentence, but didn't - the author is you, and the sentence is your life. sadly amy lost her battle with mental health on 23rd March, but she has won so many battles for other people since April 2013 and, for that, we are so grateful x

