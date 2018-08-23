How Gloria Steinem Became The Unlikely Face Of A Lipstick Brand

The Lipstick Lobby's previous launches have all involved bold, unapologetic colours; the kind of lipsticks that make a statement without saying a word. Hall says that, though Steinem's idea to create a clear balm was a departure at first, it ended up being the right decision — and a fitting one at that. "It really made total sense for our core values and mission: embracing that anyone and everyone could wear this shade," Hall says. "Inclusivity is so key to who we are." And anyway, as Hall told us during an interview earlier this year, "We don't really consider ourselves a 'beauty brand'; we're a social justice brand, and yes, we make lipstick, but it's all about the proceeds, and where that money goes."