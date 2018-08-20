Ariana Grande's VMA Performance Will Feature 50 Female Dancers Because God Is A Woman

This is officially Ariana Grande's year, and she's not wasting a single second of it. The newly-engaged singer, who just released her fourth studio album, Sweetener, last week is slated to perform her single, "God Is a Woman" at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night (the show airs in the UK on MTV on Tuesday at 8pm) — and she's pulling out all of the stops to prove her point.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Grande's act will feature 50 backup dancers, all of whom are women. Grande teased what is sure to be a show-stopping performance with a photo of herself surrounded by just a few of the fortunate women who will get to share a stage with her.
"See u tomorrow @VMAS @MTV," she captioned the pic. She also added the hashtag, #GodIsAWoman.
On Monday morning, she tweeted two pictures of herself holding cloud-like balloons, giving us hope that the entire act will be filled with celestial references.
A source told THR that Monday night's production will be "nothing short of God-like" and, honestly, we have no reason to believe otherwise. As of now, there's no word if the Queen of Pop, Madonna, who plays the voice of God on the track, will join Grande onstage. But for fans watching at home, please prep your viewing area with water, fainting couches, and whatever else you might need to ensure a safe experience. You honestly never know what tricks Grande might have up the sleeves of her oversized sweatshirts, and it's always better to err on the side of caution.
As amazing as Grande's performance will undoubtedly be, fans also can't wait to see if the "Get Well Soon" crooner will arrive on the red carpet with fiancé Pete Davidson. This would be the couple's first major public appearance together and, given that Grande wrote a song about the SNL comedian on her latest album, it only seems appropriate he'd be by her side to celebrate.
Even if he's not there, Grande will have the support of 50 backup dancers (and millions of fans) to elevate her status as an ethereal goddess.
