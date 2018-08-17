What Ivanka Did This Week: Robots, Poll Numbers & Omarosa Drama
What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.
2:3 While Americans are blessed to live in a nation that protects liberty, freedom of speech and diversity of opinion, there is no place for white supremacy, racism and neo-nazism in our great country.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 12, 2018
3:3 Rather than tearing each other down with hatred, racism & violence, we can lift one another up, strengthen our communities and strive to help every American achieve his or her full potential!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 12, 2018
Test driving The Girls of Steel’s robot today. These impressive young ladies make it look easy!#Pittsburgh #Robotics #STEM pic.twitter.com/gH9sQus9BF— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 14, 2018
Ivanka Trump receives a tour of Astrobotic from CEO John Thornton and members of the Girls of Steel robotics team on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, in the Strip District. (Steph Chambers/Post-Gazette) pic.twitter.com/h7WGcXnJ6f— Steph A Chambers (@StephChambers76) August 14, 2018
“In fact, the more we try to make all learning fun, the more we do a disservice to children’s ability to grapple with and learn difficult topics. Some learning just plain requires effortful practice, especially in the initial stages.” #STEM— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 16, 2018
OpEd:
https://t.co/CRrTKvU79r