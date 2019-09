As it turns out, the USA Gymnastics' 2018 Championship begins today in Boston . This competition is considered the most important gymnastics competition in a non-Olympic year, and the winners will go on to compete in the 2018 World Championship. Aly Raisman, who has been one of the most outspoken survivors, will be attending as a guest of the venue, TD Garden, and told the Boston Globe that USA Gymnastics didn't extend her an invitation. "Actions speak louder than words," she told the Boston Globe. "Don’t say it’s a new USA Gymnastics if you can’t invite someone who’s been speaking out." In a statement provided to CBS This Morning, the organisation said: "USA Gymnastics' support is unwavering for Kyla, Madison, and all athletes who courageously came forward to share their experiences. Their powerful voices and stories will continue to be a basis for our future decisions."