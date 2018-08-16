Lena Dunham both shocked and inspired alike when she revealed in February that she'd had a hysterectomy to deal with the chronic pain caused by her endometriosis. Now, nine months on, she's marked the occasion with a series of naked Instagram selfies.
Dunham, who had her cervix and uterus removed leaving her unable to carry children, captioned the three images by saying she is "mostly healed" and that she wanted to show her appreciation for her body, "which is stronger than [she's] ever given it credit for."
Today is National Leathercraft Day, National Relaxation Day and National Lemon Merengue Pie Day. It’s also the 9 month anniversary of my hysterectomy. I’ve never celebrated the 9 month anniversary of anything and I realized last night why that number feels so funny- I won’t ever do it the way I planned to. My body is mostly healed and every day I find a new bruise on my heart, but today I offer myself gratitude: from the most pained place, I somehow knew to choose myself. The purest glint of who we are and know we can be is always available to us, calm and true at our center. My friend Paul named my uterus Judy, and when she was being uppity we called her out, hence the tattoo on my ribs, which hurt like fuck even through the pain meds: #RIPJudy. Today I give thanks for Judy, for her graceful exit and for this body, which is stronger than I’ve ever given it credit for. Happy Giving Birth To Myself Day.
"Today is National Leathercraft Day, National Relaxation Day and National Lemon Merengue Pie Day,” the 32-year-old wrote on Wednesday. “It’s also the 9 month anniversary of my hysterectomy. I’ve never celebrated the 9 month anniversary of anything and I realised last night why that number feels so funny – I won’t ever do it the way I planned to."
Advertisement
She continued: “My body is mostly healed and every day I find a new bruise on my heart, but today I offer myself gratitude: from the most pained place, I somehow knew to choose myself. The purest glint of who we are and know we can be is always available to us, calm and true at our center."
The images show Dunham with a tattoo on her ribs bearing the name "Judy", which she explained was in homage to her uterus. "My friend Paul named my uterus Judy, and when she was being uppity we called her out, hence the tattoo on my ribs, which hurt like fuck even through the pain meds: #RIPJudy.
"Today I give thanks for Judy, for her graceful exit and for this body, which is stronger than I’ve ever given it credit for. Happy Giving Birth To Myself Day."
Dunham may have fallen out of favour with many people over numerous high-profile gaffes and ill-advised comments, but the reaction to the post was largely positive. "Such an inspiration, and braveness personified," wrote @fiphi29, while @mrssturmey said: "I so admire your confidence and your honesty. You’re a real inspiration."
In the Vogue essay that revealed her decision to undergo the operation, Dunham said she had been hospitalised at least three times in the previous year for her endometriosis, being rushed to hospital with complications after last year's Met Gala, and that she still intended to have children via alternative means.
“I may have felt choiceless before, but I know I have choices now,” she said. “Soon I’ll start exploring whether my ovaries, which remain someplace inside me in that vast cavern of organs and scar tissue, have eggs. Adoption is a thrilling truth I’ll pursue with all my might.”
Related Video:
Advertisement