Once I moved to New York City after graduation, I recognised that there was much more of a world out there than I realised before. Country music, especially the country music of my youth, sometimes didn’t paint the full picture. Don’t get me wrong, there have always been strong, leading country ladies (hi Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Patsy Cline, and Loretta Lynn), but I was craving even more stories written and sung by women for women. There were stories not being told, particularly about current events in the world — even after early trailblazers like Loretta Lynn released songs about contraception (please, do yourself a favour and look up the lyrics to "The Pill" ) in 1975. You can't get a much bigger name than Loretta Lynn, yet "The Pill" was banned from radio stations, so not many people got to hear it. Not only is there room for nuanced women in all music genres, but if you take a look there have been women trying to break in and change the mould throughout history. It's about time we gave them a megaphone.