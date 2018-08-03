What Ivanka Did This Week: Disagreeing With Dad
Sunday 29th July
• Ivanka tweeted about the firefighters who are battling the devastating wildfires in California, calling them "angels and warriors."
The bravery of these men + women is incredible. They are angels and warriors.— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 29, 2018
Thank you. https://t.co/gM7AqjLZ8W
Monday 30th July
• On World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Ivanka highlighted those who are working to end human trafficking.
On this World Day against Trafficking in Persons, meet Blessing Okoedion, whose tireless work ensures survivors, especially Nigerian women + girls, can access the services they need to heal & reintegrate into society. Blessing’s voice is critical in the fight to #EndTrafficking. pic.twitter.com/X0LNm8LnHQ— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 30, 2018
• Ivanka welcomed young African leaders to Washington, D.C.
It was my honor to welcome the #YALI2018 Fellows -- 700 of Africa’s most promising young leaders -- to Washington, DC! Wishing them much success as they return home to realize their full potential with new knowledge, insight and an expanded network of peers. https://t.co/566LGYrf5d— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 30, 2018
• Ivanka tweeted about the Women’s Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment Act, which recently passed the House.
Great to see bipartisan support for the Women’s Entrepreneurship & Economic Empowerment Act, which recently passed the House. When women are empowered to reach their full economic potential, countries thrive and stability and peace prevail!— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 30, 2018
Now…on to the Senate. #WEEEAct
Tuesday 31st July
• Ivanka celebrated the president's signing of the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, which she has been advocating for. The bill renews a federal workforce-development program, giving states $1.2 billion a year for technical education.
This morning, @POTUS signed the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act in to law! This important legislation will benefit millions of students + workers nationwide & equip them with the skills they need to thrive in our modern economy. #WorkforceDevelopment pic.twitter.com/yjZ3goCTCP— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 31, 2018
Great event in FL w/@FLGovScott @POTUS @BetsyDeVosED celebrating #Perkins Career+Technical Ed Act & seeing how students at Tampa Bay Technical HS are developing critical skills that will help them obtain good-paying JOBS & succeed in the modern economy. #PledgetoAmericasWorkers pic.twitter.com/zbeNQQDO0c— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 1, 2018
Thursday 2nd August
• In an interview with Axios, Ivanka revealed that she opposes the administration's family-separation policy, calling it "a low point in the White House." She said, "I feel very strongly about that, and I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children." Many criticised her, since she's done nothing to stop the policy — and didn't speak out about it at the height of the crisis.
She also said that while she thinks some reporting about her has been unfair, she does not view the media as the "enemy of the people," which her father has repeatedly said.
