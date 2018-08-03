Story from US News

What Ivanka Did This Week: Disagreeing With Dad

What Ivanka Did This Week is a weekly column that explores what Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, does all day.

Natalie Gontcharova
Ivanka's schedule has not been made public, so each week, we will do our best to cover the public events and forums she attends, the meetings she has with lawmakers and government officials, and her social media presence.
Sunday 29th July
• Ivanka tweeted about the firefighters who are battling the devastating wildfires in California, calling them "angels and warriors."
Monday 30th July
• On World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, Ivanka highlighted those who are working to end human trafficking.
• Ivanka welcomed young African leaders to Washington, D.C.
• Ivanka tweeted about the Women’s Entrepreneurship and Economic Empowerment Act, which recently passed the House.
Tuesday 31st July
• Ivanka celebrated the president's signing of the Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, which she has been advocating for. The bill renews a federal workforce-development program, giving states $1.2 billion a year for technical education.
Thursday 2nd August
• In an interview with Axios, Ivanka revealed that she opposes the administration's family-separation policy, calling it "a low point in the White House." She said, "I feel very strongly about that, and I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children." Many criticised her, since she's done nothing to stop the policy — and didn't speak out about it at the height of the crisis.
She also said that while she thinks some reporting about her has been unfair, she does not view the media as the "enemy of the people," which her father has repeatedly said.
