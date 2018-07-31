Jennifer Lopez Is Finally Getting Her Long-Overdue Vanguard Award

Jennifer Lopez is a woman of all trades. She acts and produces! She sings! She dances! She uses her celebrity for good! And now, after nearly 30 years in the entertainment business, she's finally going to receive the recognition she deserves. MTV announced on Tuesday that Jenny From The Block is this year's winner of the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which she'll receive at the 2018 Video Music Awards.
Each year, the award goes to someone who exhibits excellence in music and film. J.Lo joins an elite club of recipients, including P!nk, Beyoncé, Madonna, Janet Jackson, Rihanna, and Michael Jackson, for whom the award was renamed in 1991. It's a big year for Lopez, whose explosive, "Dinero," which features DJ Khaled and Cardi B, is nominated for two VMA awards.
"I grew up in the MTV era, like I said, so I was watching all the way back when Tina Turner, and Bruce Springsteen, and Madonna, and Janet [Jackson], and Michael [Jackson], all of them [were prominent]," Lopez said during a Facebook Live chat with MTV's Sway Calloway. "They were my inspiration to even get into the music business, to do what I did. Their videos inspired me to do the videos that I did. So, now, to be 20 years in and here and winning this award, it's just mind-blowing."
? @JLo is your 2018 #VMA Video Vanguard recipient: https://t.co/g8OkJqRcXL pic.twitter.com/cdES1aaJy3— MTV (@MTV) July 31, 2018
In addition to receiving the award, J.Lo will perform at this year's VMAs for the first time since 2001, touching on hits spanning her entire music career. So, yeah, you might clear the furniture in your living room so you can comfortably dance along to "Waiting for Tonight."
Lopez already has quite the impressive trophy collection, including 10 Billboard Latin Music Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and three People's Choice Awards. She also received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2013.
Can we humbly request "Love Don't Cost A Thing" be part of her performance?
