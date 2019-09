Chris Hardwick Cleared To Return To Talking Dead One Month After Sexual Abuse Allegations

Chris Hardwick's roles as both host of Talking Dead and Talking With Chris Hardwick have been reinstated by AMC a month after the actor was accused of sexual misconduct. While his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Dykstra, did not name Hardwick in her essay about a sexually abusive relationship , readers pieced together the details. Hardwick denied the accusations shortly after the essay went viral, saying that "at no time did I sexually assault" Dykstra, but AMC announced they would hold episodes of his shows pending an investigation. That investigation is now complete.