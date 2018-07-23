Controversial Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapped, Robbed, & Hospitalised This Weekend

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) was kidnapped, robbed, and hospitalised on Sunday morning, the same day he dropped "FEFE" featuring Nicki Minaj, according to multiple reports from TMZ and the Associated Press. According to the AP, the 22-year-old was approached while in the passenger seat of a car by two men. He told the police he was forced into their car and made to call someone in his house to bring him personal property, including jewellery, which the two men then took. After filing a police report, Hernandez reportedly became "uncooperative" and was admitted to the hospital. Refinery29 confirmed these details with the NYPD, who clarified that there has been no arrest and that Hernandez's injuries are non life-threatening.
TMZ's report, which has not been verified by the police, is slightly different and more detailed. It quotes sources who say the events unfolded like this: While on the way home from a video shoot, a car blocked Hernandez's driveway at his Brooklyn home. Three men wearing hoods and holding guns reportedly got out of the car and pistol-whipped Hernandez until he was unconscious. They then said they would kill him unless he gave them money and jewellery, which they took from his home — specifically $750,000 in jewellery and between $15,000 and $20,000 in cash. According to TMZ, Hernandez is currently in the hospital undergoing tests.
Earlier this month, Hernandez was released from Rikers Island prison on $150,000 bail after allegedly choking a 16-year-old in a mall in Houston, Texas. In 2015, the rapper also pled guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance. Despite this, he is still working with prominent artists like Minaj, and his music is receiving praise from figures like Khloé Kardashian.
I hearrrddddf!!!! How cool is that?!?! https://t.co/VicUZCDO2r— Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 23, 2018
Refinery29 has reached out to Hernandez's team for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence of any kind, please visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
