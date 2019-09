Controversial Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapped, Robbed, & Hospitalised This Weekend

Controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine (real name Daniel Hernandez) was kidnapped, robbed, and hospitalised on Sunday morning, the same day he dropped "FEFE" featuring Nicki Minaj, according to multiple reports from TMZ and the Associated Press. According to the AP, the 22-year-old was approached while in the passenger seat of a car by two men. He told the police he was forced into their car and made to call someone in his house to bring him personal property, including jewellery, which the two men then took. After filing a police report, Hernandez reportedly became "uncooperative" and was admitted to the hospital. Refinery29 confirmed these details with the NYPD, who clarified that there has been no arrest and that Hernandez's injuries are non life-threatening.