The One VMA Snub Twitter Is Rioting Over

This year's MTV Video Music Awards is practically one big ode to talented women. Ariana Grande nabbed five nominations, including Album and Video Of The Year for "No Tears Left To Cry," with Cardi B coming in hot with nominations in important categories like Best New Artist and Artist Of The Year. Not to mention Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and Nicki Minaj also got nods for their hard work. Even better, Black women in particular make up a lot of names on the list.
The VMAs are giving out so much love that one particular set of fans couldn't help but notice a serious omission: Taylor Swift. The singer, who dropped reputation back in November, only nabbed three nominations (Best Art Direction, Best Visual effects, and Best Editing) for smaller categories in relation to the "Look What You Made Me Do" music video. However, the singer herself isn't receiving any bigger nods, and Swifties are irate.
"Taylor Swift only got 3 nominations because you’re bestowing the Video Vanguard Award upon her this year, right @MTV @vmas?" one fan asked, referencing The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which is presented to an artist each year for their overall accomplishments in music and film. "Okay, great talk, thanks for clarifying." (MTV has not yet announced this year's recipient.)
"why..did taylor..get..like no vmas nominations.." asked another.
"Taylor Swift did not serve these sickening, stunning visuals and broke several streaming records with this MV for it to be snubbed by the @vmas (only nomination: best art direction)," a fan argued. "Where are the nominations for VOTY or best pop video? @MTV fix this mess! She deserves better."
Luckily, Swift is busy wowing crowds on her reputation stadium tour, so there's no doubt in anyone's mind that her album made waves. Some fans just wish that recognition came in the form of an Moon Man statue.
