Very awkward body language... but @realDonaldTrump did offer Vladimir Putin a wink. @SkyNews ? pic.twitter.com/mQur4dzReI— Mark Stone (@Stone_SkyNews) July 16, 2018
Russian President Vladimir Putin presents a soccer ball to President Trump to recognize the United States co-hosting the World Cup in 2026.— CNN (@CNN) July 16, 2018
President Trump then bounced the ball to first lady Melania Trump. https://t.co/YsJbL4jucE pic.twitter.com/kRzomhbNtg
AP's @JonLemire: "Do you, does the Russian government have any compromising material on President Trump or his family?"— Richard Hine (@richardhine) July 16, 2018
Putin: *chuckles*#TrumpPutinSummit pic.twitter.com/B7o3EzvHRW
President Trump declines to side with US intelligence that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election.— CNN (@CNN) July 16, 2018
Instead, Trump repeatedly asked about the Democratic National Committee's email server and Hillary Clinton's missing emails. https://t.co/nKSIarVxHU pic.twitter.com/kGtYcNldPj
As I said today and many times before, “I have GREAT confidence in MY intelligence people.” However, I also recognize that in order to build a brighter future, we cannot exclusively focus on the past – as the world’s two largest nuclear powers, we must get along! #HELSINKI2018— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2018