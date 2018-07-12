L.A.'s Most Popular Summer Haircut Isn't A Haircut At All

Summer's the season to finally go for that blunt bob you've been so wishy-washy about, right? Your weather app might say yes, but July's peak humidity — and the reality of styling shorter hair without being able to just pull it into a ponytail — could have you singing a different tune.
Whether it's subtle extensions, waist-skimming protective braids, or just a biotin-heavy natural grow-out process, these celebs will inspire you to forgo a chop and embrace the length this summer. As of late, Paris Jackson traded her messy lob for long blonde layers, while Bella Hadid gallivanted around Europe with brunette extensions, proving that the "reverse haircut" is happening this summer, and everyone's jumping on board.