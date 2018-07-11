What I've Learned As A Teen Gun Reform Activist

I want to laugh and cry at the ridiculousness of that moment. I want to scream. So much had come to mind: Parkland, Sandy Hook, Columbine — and so many shootings in between that get less attention than they deserve, both on the streets and in schools. How in the world could I feel safe? The only situation that had been running through my mind in the hallways was the potential of an active shooter. I always felt helpless once the bell rang — in crowded hallways, it is difficult to protect everyone. After voicing my fears, the vice principal tried his best to make me feel safe, but it was clear that there was little he thought he could do. Besides, it hadn’t happened in Elmhurst yet, despite multiple threats.