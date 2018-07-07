What Is It That Makes A Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Collab So Magical?

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj make beautiful music together. No shade to the singles they’ve released so far (okay, some shade to “Chun-Li”) from both of their new albums, which are dropping back to back in August, but “Bed” is by far the best thing either of them have put out.
The duo released a song for the video that is, in a word: waterlogged. Sure, some people would be blinded by the whole Nicki Minaj in a mermaid costume thing, but I can’t stop thinking about how she managed to stay so fresh looking and not turn into one giant wrinkle after spending so much time in water. Pools, oceans — she does it all. You can tell she’s pretty over it by the time they shot the blue bathing suit scenes and monster Nicki is popping out a little. That little bit of humanity is more endearing than all the mermaid tails in the world.
Advertisement
For her part, Ariana smartly steers clear of the water trap and proffers kisses with your name on them from a grassy knoll in front of the ocean. But, don’t get it twisted, you can’t get a fur-lined bikini wet.
“Bed” can be found on Nicki’s forthcoming Queen, out 10th August, and Ariana Grande’s Sweetener, out 17th August. Watch the video below.
Advertisement