Sisterhood Of The Travelling…Dress? Leslie Jones’s Gown Gets A Second Life

At this point, the story is more or less Hollywood legend. In 2016, Leslie Jones was preparing for the then-upcoming Ghostbusters premiere, when she ran into a problem: no designer was willing to dress her. Jones tweeted her frustration, writing, “It's so funny how there are no designers wanting to help me with a premiere dress for movie. Hmmm that will change and I remember everything.”
Designer Christian Siriano immediately responded to the tweet with a simple “wave” emoji and ended up coming through with a gorgeous, old Hollywood-style red dress for Jones. Now, Jones has passed the dress along to another deserving person — Bob the Drag Queen.
"We started chatting online after she watched Drag Race and tweeted about me," Bob the Drag Queen told Refinery29. "One day she asked me out of the blue if I was interested in this dress. (Maybe she thinks we’re the same size.) Of course, I said yes. Well, she actually sent me two gowns! I’m hoping she’ll let me return the favour and send her one of my African queen ensembles.”
Fittingly, most people found out about the dress swap on Twitter, when Bob the Drag Queen posted a photo of him wearing Jones’ dress alongside the original photo of Jones wearing the dress at the Ghostbusters premiere. Apparently, she sent the gown to him herself, and it happened to arrive right on time for his birthday.
Sometimes I can't believe my life. @Lesdoggg sent me this amazing @CSiriano original, and it got here in my birthday. #lovinglife pic.twitter.com/f2Y983diT7— Bob The Drag Queen (@thatonequeen) July 3, 2018
Jones, for her part, seemed more than happy to send it over. As she pointed out, it’s the kind of dress a person can really only wear one time (though Tiffany Haddish would almost certainly disagree), so why not spread the love?
It’s is such a honor to gift this dress that @CSiriano made for me to @thatonequeen it’s something I’ve always wanted to do. You only get to wear stuff once. Lol and he is werking it!! pic.twitter.com/vG39J1U2k8— Leslie Jones ? (@Lesdoggg) July 3, 2018
Needless to say, both Jones and Bob looked beyond incredible in the dress. As one Twitter user put it, this is truly the best example of “legends supporting legends” that we may ever see in our lifetime. Now, the only question left to answer is this — who gets the dress next?
