Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Assault By 3 More Men

Spacey became one of the first actors ousted from Hollywood as part of the #MeToo movement after revelations about Harvey Weinstein. Actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was just 14 years old. In response, Spacey was quickly removed from his starring role in hit Netflix drama House of Cards and was erased from Ridley Scott’s film All the Money in the World. Spacey came out as gay in a public response to the accusations, igniting outrage that the actor would draw connections between homosexuality and paedophilia — a false argument that was historically used to support persecution of the gay community.