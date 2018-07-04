Kevin Spacey Accused Of Sexual Assault By 3 More Men

Scotland Yard is investigating three new assault accusations against Kevin Spacey, bringing the total number of open cases in the UK against the actor to six. The new accusations paint a portrait of a serial attacker, spanning time and place, allegedly occurring in Westminster in 1996, Lambeth in 2008, and Gloucester in 2013. Across the pond in America, one claim that Spacey sexually assaulted a man in 1992 is being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Spacey has been quiet about the accusations, but his representatives told People the actor is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”
Advertisement
The actor was artistic director of London’s Old Vic theatre from 2004 to 2015. The Guardian reports that the theatre has received 20 reports of inappropriate behaviour during that time.
Actor Guy Pearce added to the press surrounding Spacey’s behaviour, suggesting he was groped by Kevin Spacey on the set of 1997 film LA Confidential. In an discussion with Australian host Andrew Denton on talk show Interview, Pearce said, “He’s a handsy guy,” adding, “Thankfully I was 29, not 14.”
Spacey became one of the first actors ousted from Hollywood as part of the #MeToo movement after revelations about Harvey Weinstein. Actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of sexually assaulting him when he was just 14 years old. In response, Spacey was quickly removed from his starring role in hit Netflix drama House of Cards and was erased from Ridley Scott’s film All the Money in the World. Spacey came out as gay in a public response to the accusations, igniting outrage that the actor would draw connections between homosexuality and paedophilia — a false argument that was historically used to support persecution of the gay community.
Refinery29 will update this story with any statement from Kevin Spacey’s representatives as it becomes available.
Advertisement