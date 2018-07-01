Welcome to July, stargazers. There aren’t any eclipses happening this week, but the solar eclipse on the 13th will be here before you know it — and, in a word, it's likely to be a doozy. Never fear, though: With a little planning (and awareness of the stars' shiny signals), you'll feel confident and prepared enough to tackle (if not avoid altogether) any summer bummers.
That isn't to say all is peaceful and quiet in the heavens right now. If you haven't heard, Mars is retrograde from 26th June to 27th August, so, if you want to play it safe, avoid committing to big decisions that could backfire on you big time. You know that saying, "The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward"? Ignore it! That kind of thinking will only come back and bite you later.