Being a princess may seem like a dream come true — and sure, it does come with a designer wardrobe, worldwide recognition, and a literal palace to call home — but there are also some serious detractors. Newly-minted princess Meghan Markle, for example, apparently has to say goodbye to garlic, which as you are probably aware is a key ingredient in pizza, pasta, and pretty much everything else delicious.
This information comes courtesy of the Express, a British newspaper that took it upon itself to expose some of the things poor Markle can no longer do while acting as a member of the royal family. This sorrow-inducing list includes traveling abroad to luxe destinations, wearing outfits deemed too risqué by her 92-year-old grandmother-in-law, and yes, chowing down on garlic-laden anything.
“We can never serve anything with garlic or too much onions,” Darren McGrady, the royal chef at Buckingham Palace, told the Express. “The Queen would never have garlic on the menu.”
Markle, being, you know, a human being with taste buds, is reportedly a fan of garlic. It was revealed earlier this year on an episode of the Today that her favourite meal to cook at home is "Filipino-style chicken adobo," something that sounds both delightful and like it would contain garlic.
The thinking here, I guess, is that garlic makes your breath smell bad and bad-smelling breath is distinctly un-Royal. But to me, it seems like something of a missed opportunity, as no one's ever going to call out a member of the Royal Fam for having stinky breath anyway, so why not do it up? Garlic, onions, anchovies, the works! (And this is precisely why I'll never be Meghan Markle.)
Speaking of anchovies, another thing Markle must now steer clear of when acting in official princess capacity is shellfish. According to BBC, the reason for this is that it's crucial for the royal family to avoid any, um, gastrointestinal disruptions. Which also strikes "any food that is too spicy or exotic" off the list as well. They're also not allowed to drink tap water.
So what do these people eat? Like most famous people, they're pretty healthy. McGrady told CNN last year that the Queen sticks to simple things like salad, vegetables, and poached fish when dining. She bans starches, like potatoes or pasta, when it comes to lunch menus and likes to eat her finger sandwiches sans crust, which is weirdly endearing. She also has a thing for chocolate, which makes me think maybe she's relatable after all.
And, okay, before you start to feel too bad for Markle, these rules only apply when she's acting in official Royal capacity. When she's off the clock, she can chow down on garlic, shellfish, and spicy food to her heart's content. And here's to hoping that she does!
