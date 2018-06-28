Joe Jackson, Patriarch Of the Jackson Family, Has Died

Joe Jackson, the head of the prolific entertainment family, has died. TMZ reported Wednesday morning that Jackson died of pancreatic cancer. He was 89 years old.
Jackson was the father of 11 children, many of whom became music legends in his lifetime. Jackson, a music manager, began his career by managing the Jackson 5, a singing group comprised of five of his sons. Just this year, his daughter Janet Jackson earned the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards.
On 23rd June TMZ reported that Jackson had been hospitalised with a terminal form of cancer. Jackson's family reportedly gathered to be with him. Shortly after, Jackson's granddaughter Paris Jackson tweeted that she was "blessed to have a family that comes together the way the Jacksons do."
