On 8th June Anthony Bourdain, the Emmy-winning TV host of CNN's Parts Unknown, was found dead in a hotel room in Strasbourg, France. Shortly after news of his tragic death broke, social media was flooded with stories from his friends and colleagues. Scrolling through those tweets and posts, it was apparent that Bourdain and his life's work had made an enormous impact on individuals and the world. Soon, those stories from the people closest to him will reportedly be expanded upon and compiled into a biography that could give fans an even closer look at who Bourdain was and what he meant to so many.
Today, Grubstreet reported on a tweet from cookbook author Paula Forbes that reveals an Anthony Bourdain biography is in the works. Forbes explained via Twitter that she had come across the news on Publishers Marketplace. "@LaurieWoolever is editing Bourdain: The Oral Biography, 'an authorised portrait of the writer, veteran chef, and television traveler, built from stories shared by those who knew him best,'" the tweet reads.
According to ye olde Publishers Marketplace, @LaurieWoolever is editing Bourdain: The Oral Biography, "an authorized portrait of the writer, veteran chef and television traveler, built from stories shared by those who knew him best” for Ecco. Fall 2019— Paula Forbes (@paulaforbes) June 27, 2018
Laurie Woolever is a writer and editor. According to her website, she worked closely with Bourdain for years as his "assistant, gatekeeper, and lieutenant." She also co-wrote Appetites: A Cookbook. The cookbook was published in 2016 by ECCO, which is the same imprint Forbes says will publish the forthcoming biography.
Woolever told Eater the following in a statement about the biography, "After working with and collaborating with Tony since 2004, I’m honoured to now be working with his estate, and talking to the people who knew him best, in order to share the story of a life that influenced so many people, in so many ways, all across the globe." The biography is reportedly set to published in fall 2019.
Refinery29 reached out to Woolever and ECCO — an imprint of HarperCollins — for comment.
