I can’t speak to all skin tones, but each shade worked for me. The opalescent white went on as my highlight, on my cheekbones and down the bridge of my nose. I used the pale gold as a bronzer around the halo of my face and in the contour of my cheeks. The darker brown colour I used on my eyelids, a makeshift copper shadow. I was most nervous about applying the rosy tone, because I don’t usually wear blush, but I swept a bit of the light pink colour into the apples of my cheeks and it looked so soft and subtle, pulling together a full face of multi-dimensional, model-worthy radiance.